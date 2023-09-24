News
London policemen abandon arms after one of them is charged with murder
World News
2023-09-24 | 10:48
London policemen abandon arms after one of them is charged with murder
Several armed police officers in London have decided to relinquish their firearms following murder charges against an officer who shot and killed a young black man over a year ago.
In an unusual and unprecedented display of discontent, the UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, expressed her "full support" for the armed police officers who "risk their lives to ensure our safety."
She emphasized that police officers who "must make split-second decisions under extraordinary pressure" should not "fear finding themselves in the defendant's dock for carrying out their duties."
A police officer faced trial on Thursday on charges of killing 24-year-old Chris Kapa, whose death sparked protests and stirred controversy over racism within the police force.
Kapa was shot, with the bullet penetrating the front windshield of the car he was driving. The footage aligns with a car linked to firearms incidents in the days prior.
Kapa passed away shortly after being admitted to the hospital.
The police officer involved has been suspended from duty and is under judicial supervision.
The majority of London's police force, numbering 34,000, do not carry firearms.
A spokesperson for the "Scottish Yard" police stated that "many (of these officers) are concerned" about the potential consequences of these legal proceedings.
They are worried that this will represent a "change in how decisions they make in the toughest circumstances are judged."
The spokesperson further explained that "a specific number of officers" have decided to relinquish their authorization to carry firearms "while they consider their circumstances," and noted that this number has increased in the past 48 hours.
BBC News reported that the number surpasses one hundred police officers.
In response to this significant development, armed officers from neighboring police stations were called upon to patrol London on Saturday evening, according to the British news agency PA.
The London police force is facing a crisis of public trust following a series of crimes committed by officers, including the rape and murder of a 33-year-old woman in March 2021.
A major operation aimed at reforming the situation within the Scottish Yard police, with a force of a thousand officers, involved suspending some officers from duty and transferring others to different divisions.
AFP
