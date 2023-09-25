London police put down guns in protest at colleague's murder charge

2023-09-25 | 03:06
London police put down guns in protest at colleague&#39;s murder charge
London police put down guns in protest at colleague's murder charge

The British Army has expressed its readiness to replace the Metropolitan Police, if necessary, after a number of armed London police officers decided to give up their weapons following murder charges brought against an officer who shot and killed a young black man a year ago.

In the wake of this unusual and unprecedented move, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed her "full support" for the armed police officers who are "risking their lives to ensure our security."
 

