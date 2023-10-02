Canada experiences the worst fire season in its history

When scientists examine the numbers to assess Canada's wildfire season, they struggle to find expressions to describe it, confirming that it is "unprecedented" and "exceptional in terms of size and duration" with "grave long-term consequences."



Yan Boulanger, a researcher at Canada's Ministry of Natural Resources, states, "It's simple: we've broken all the records across Canada."



Never before have wildfires consumed such a vast expanse of land (18 million hectares, 6,400 fires), or have so many people been evacuated (over 200,000) with multiple provinces affected by massive fires.



A wildfire specialist for AFP comments, "This is a wake-up call because we did not expect it to happen at this pace."



In Quebec, the most affected province, which typically experiences fewer major fires than the western part of the country, the shock was significant, especially in the remote Abitibi Temiscamingue region, where forests hold special importance.



Tree branches were stripped bare, and trunks and roots were charred. In one black spruce forest alone, a group of algae managed to withstand the year-long blaze that broke out in June.



Maxence Martin, a professor of forest environmental sciences at Abitibi Temiscamingue University, says, "The chances of this forest renewing itself are very slim because the trees are young and haven't had time to develop roots to ensure the next generation."



Given this alarming situation, "If we continue on the current trajectory, by 2100, we will have lost a third of the northern forest in Quebec," he says.



These green spaces, which represent the largest wilderness area globally and surround the northern polar region, from Canada through Alaska to Siberia and northern Europe, are vital for the planet's future.



Wildfires in this region are fueled by increased drought and heat resulting from climate change. Through greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, these fires also contribute to rising global temperatures, creating a vicious cycle.



Another advantage of this northern forest is that it releases 10 to 20 times more carbon per burned area unit compared to other ecosystems.



With the wildfires, Canadian emissions reached unprecedented levels this year (473 megatons of carbon), more than triple the previous record, according to data from the European Copernicus Observatory.





