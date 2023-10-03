Deadliest Jihadist Attack in Niger Claims 29 Soldiers

Twenty-nine soldiers were killed in a jihadist attack in western Niger, marking the deadliest assault since the military took power in a coup in late July, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense early Tuesday.

The ministry, in a statement broadcasted on national television, stated that "a security forces unit in northwest Tabelot was subjected to a complex attack carried out by over a hundred terrorists, utilizing explosive devices and suicide vehicles."

The preliminary toll indicates that 29 soldiers "fell as heroes," and it has been decided to declare national mourning for them for a period of three days. Additionally, the same source reported that the attack resulted in the injury of two soldiers.

AFP