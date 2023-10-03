Ukraine Announces Downing of 29 Iranian Drones and Missile Launched from Crimea

Ukraine declared on Tuesday that it had shot down 29 Iranian-made drones and a missile launched by Russian forces from the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.



The Ukrainian Air Force stated, "On the night of October 3, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed drones and a cruise missile of the Iskander-K type." It added that its defenses successfully intercepted the missile and 29 of those drones.



In total, Russia launched 31 drones and one missile from the Crimean Peninsula, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

AFP