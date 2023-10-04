News
Indonesia to extradite two wanted Chinese individuals in a murder case
World News
2023-10-04 | 04:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indonesia to extradite two wanted Chinese individuals in a murder case
Indonesian authorities announced on Wednesday that they will extradite two Chinese individuals wanted in a murder case after their arrest in Jakarta.
The two men, in their early fifties, were apprehended while having dinner at a restaurant in the northern part of the Indonesian capital last Friday. They are scheduled to be handed over to China on Thursday.
Silmy Karim, Indonesia’s Director General of Immigration, said, "We do not want Indonesia to become a haven for fugitive criminals. We will continue to detain wanted individuals."
No details have been provided about the murder case in which the suspects are allegedly involved. Their arrest followed information provided by the Chinese embassy to the authorities in Jakarta.
However, the Immigration Department clarified that the two men have been residing in Indonesia since 2004 using forged passports and that they resisted arrest by the police.
In August, Indonesian authorities arrested 88 Chinese nationals, including five women, suspected of operating an online fraud network that victimized hundreds in China.
Following several additional arrests, 153 Chinese nationals were extradited to Beijing, according to local media.
AFP
World News
Indonesia
China
Murder
Arrest
Jakarta
Next
Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured
At least 23 Indian soldiers missing in flash flood
Previous
