At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India

At least ten people have lost their lives, and 82 remain missing in floods that occurred in a valley in the state of Sikkim in Northeast India, following heavy rainfall on a glacial lake in the Himalayas, as announced by the local government.



Vijay Bhushan Patak, a senior government official in the state, told reporters, "Ten bodies have been recovered so far, and 82 individuals, including soldiers, are considered missing," after an earlier report had indicated dozens were missing, including at least 23 soldiers.





AFP