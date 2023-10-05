The European Parliament accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh

World News
2023-10-05 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The European Parliament accuses Azerbaijan of &quot;ethnic cleansing&quot; in Nagorno-Karabakh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
The European Parliament accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Members of the European Parliament on Thursday accused Azerbaijan of carrying out "ethnic cleansing" against the Armenian population in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, calling on the European Union to impose sanctions on Baku.

The European Parliament stated that it believes the current situation amounts to ethnic cleansing and strongly condemns the threats and violence perpetrated by Azerbaijani forces.


AFP
 

World News

European

Parliament

Azerbaijan

Ethnic

Cleansing

Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia

LBCI Next
Bangladesh receives first shipment of Russian uranium for its nuclear power plant
At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-19

Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:25

Bangladesh receives first shipment of Russian uranium for its nuclear power plant

LBCI
World News
01:54

At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India

LBCI
World News
14:06

US Hands Over Seized Arms Ammunition to Ukraine Amidst Concerns

LBCI
World News
2023-10-04

Urgent Call for Action: Pope Francis Presses for Binding Agreements at COP28 Summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-10

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-04

UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Child with special needs found in Achrafieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More