Bangladesh receives first shipment of Russian uranium for its nuclear power plant

Bangladesh officially received its first shipment of Russian uranium on Thursday to supply its nuclear power plant, which was built with funding from Moscow to strengthen the country's energy network.



However, the nation now faces difficulties due to sanctions imposed on Russia.



During an online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the approval of the shipment, stating, "Today is a day of pride and relief for the people of Bangladesh."



Construction of the nuclear power plant in the village of Rooppur, located 175 kilometers west of the capital, Dhaka, began in 2017 as part of a project with a cost of $12.65 billion, with 90% of the funding provided by Moscow.



Bangladesh's Minister of Technology, Yeafesh Osman, announced to journalists during a visit to the facility on Wednesday that the operation of the first reactor is scheduled to commence next year, with both reactors, each generating 1200 megawatts, expected to be in service by 2025.



Bangladesh hopes that this nuclear power plant will help solve its chronic electricity shortage problem.





AFP