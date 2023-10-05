Washington to Resume Limited Food Aid in Ethiopia Only for Refugees

The United States announced on Thursday that it would resume providing limited food aid in Ethiopia for delivery to around a million refugees, but most operations will remain suspended due to concerns about systematic diversion of aid.



Officials stated that the United States would immediately resume providing food assistance in 28 camps within Ethiopia that host refugees, the majority from Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and Eritrea.



However, broader assistance within Ethiopia, which is trying to recover from a fierce two-year war in the Tigray region, will remain suspended as the United States imposes additional measures to prevent aid diversion.

AFP