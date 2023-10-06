Biden resumes direct deportation of illegal immigrants to Venezuela

World News
2023-10-06 | 02:44
High views
Biden resumes direct deportation of illegal immigrants to Venezuela
Biden resumes direct deportation of illegal immigrants to Venezuela

The US President, Joe Biden, who has been criticized by the right for his handling of the immigration crisis, has decided to resume direct deportations of undocumented immigrants to Venezuela, as announced by the US Department of State in a statement.

The Department stated that the Venezuelan authorities have agreed to receive their citizens who will be repatriated.

In a joint statement, both governments mentioned, "An agreement has been reached allowing for the organized, secure, and legal return of Venezuelan citizens from the United States."

For several years, the United States had suspended direct deportation flights to Venezuela, a country facing a severe political, security, and economic crisis.

An unnamed US official mentioned during a press conference, "We have already identified individuals whom we are holding, and they will be deported promptly in the coming days for not meeting the legal residency requirements in the United States."

This decision demonstrates that "we are determined to make individuals who cross our borders illegally face the consequences."

This announcement coincides with another immigration-related decision by the Biden administration, which will resume the construction of the wall that former President Donald Trump intended to build on the border with Mexico.



AFP
 

