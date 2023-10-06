Ukrainian Air Force downs 25 out of 33 drones launched by Russia

World News
2023-10-06 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian Air Force downs 25 out of 33 drones launched by Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukrainian Air Force downs 25 out of 33 drones launched by Russia

Kyiv confirmed that it shot down 25 out of 33 drones launched by Russia, which conducts daily night attacks on Ukraine. 

The Ukrainian Air Force stated in a Telegram message that anti-aircraft defenses destroyed "25 drones of the Shahed 131/136 model in the regions of Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy." 

These regions are located in the south and northeast of the country. 

Ukrainian authorities did not specify the targets that the other drones might have hit. 

Earlier, the governor of the Odessa region (south), Oleh Khyber, announced that drones had damaged a grain storage facility and set fire to nine trucks. 

Russian forces regularly target this port on the Danube, which is essential for Ukraine as it is used for exporting agricultural products, especially wheat. 

Furthermore, Ukraine announced on Friday that a Russian strike targeted residential buildings in the Kharkiv region, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old boy and the injury of more than ten others. 

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a statement, "Another targeted attack by Russia on civilians. The body of a 10-year-old child was found under the rubble, and 16 other people were injured." 

On Thursday, a strike, believed to be from a missile, destroyed a store and café in Hroza, a village in the Kharkiv region (northeast), resulting in the death of 51 people. 

AFP  
 

World News

Kyiv

Drones

Russia

Attacks

Ukraine

LBCI Next
At least 40 people have been killed in glacial lake flood in northeastern India
Biden resumes direct deportation of illegal immigrants to Venezuela
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack

LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack

LBCI
World News
2023-09-10

Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2023-09-04

Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:05

Drought leads to 'historic' global decline in hydropower

LBCI
World News
05:03

At least 40 people have been killed in glacial lake flood in northeastern India

LBCI
World News
02:44

Biden resumes direct deportation of illegal immigrants to Venezuela

LBCI
World News
13:39

Washington to Resume Limited Food Aid in Ethiopia Only for Refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-04

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-04

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

UAE President meets with PM Mikati

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More