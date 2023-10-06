Ukrainian Air Force downs 25 out of 33 drones launched by Russia

Kyiv confirmed that it shot down 25 out of 33 drones launched by Russia, which conducts daily night attacks on Ukraine.



The Ukrainian Air Force stated in a Telegram message that anti-aircraft defenses destroyed "25 drones of the Shahed 131/136 model in the regions of Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy."



These regions are located in the south and northeast of the country.



Ukrainian authorities did not specify the targets that the other drones might have hit.



Earlier, the governor of the Odessa region (south), Oleh Khyber, announced that drones had damaged a grain storage facility and set fire to nine trucks.



Russian forces regularly target this port on the Danube, which is essential for Ukraine as it is used for exporting agricultural products, especially wheat.



Furthermore, Ukraine announced on Friday that a Russian strike targeted residential buildings in the Kharkiv region, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old boy and the injury of more than ten others.



Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a statement, "Another targeted attack by Russia on civilians. The body of a 10-year-old child was found under the rubble, and 16 other people were injured."



On Thursday, a strike, believed to be from a missile, destroyed a store and café in Hroza, a village in the Kharkiv region (northeast), resulting in the death of 51 people.



AFP