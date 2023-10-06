At least 40 people have been killed in glacial lake flood in northeastern India

At least 40 people have been killed in the floods that struck northeastern India following heavy rains on a glacial lake in the Himalayas, according to government officials who spoke to Agence France-Presse on Friday.



A senior official in the state of Sikkim, V. B. Pathak, told Agence France-Presse, "Nineteen bodies have been recovered." Shama Parveen, a district magistrate in the neighboring state of West Bengal, stated that 21 additional bodies have been recovered in her jurisdiction over the past three days.



AFP