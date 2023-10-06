The Russian Defense Minister calls for accelerating the fighter jets production

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has called for the production of more Su-34 fighter aircraft as Moscow continues its offensive in Ukraine.



The Kremlin had announced a significant increase in military spending to meet its military needs in Ukraine as it approaches the end of its second year of widespread attacks.



During a visit to an aircraft manufacturing base in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Shoigu stated that "these aircraft perform demanding tasks. They can carry out four to five sorties per day."



He added, "That's why we need to intensify and accelerate their production."



The Defense Ministry has instructed the factory management to expedite production and maintenance of Su-34 aircraft because this weapon is deemed "necessary."



These statements came during Shoigu 's visit to the Novosibirsk Aircraft Manufacturing Plant, located approximately 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.



The Kremlin, facing unprecedented Western sanctions, has shifted to a wartime economy.



Defense spending has increased by 68 percent for 2024, equivalent to about 6 percent of the gross domestic product, surpassing the allocation for social policies.





AFP