China's extended climate change monitoring on Himalayan peak
World News
2023-10-06 | 07:24
China's extended climate change monitoring on Himalayan peak
China has established meteorological stations on the sixth highest mountain in the world, Cho Oyu, situated along the Tibet-Nepal border.
This move represents an expansion of their network of high-altitude weather monitoring stations across the Himalayas.
The primary objective of this expansion is to closely observe the effects of climate change on the crucial water resources of Asia, often referred to as the region's "water tower."
Scientists have been intensifying their scrutiny of how climate change is affecting the environmentally fragile Himalayan region, which houses the world's tallest mountains and serves as the source of water for numerous rivers, upon which the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people depend.
