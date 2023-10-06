Russia signals it will withdraw from nuclear test ban treaty

2023-10-06 | 08:23
Russia signals it will withdraw from nuclear test ban treaty
Russia signals it will withdraw from nuclear test ban treaty

The Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation announced on Friday that Russia is considering withdrawing from the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Tests following statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Russian arsenal.

He said in a statement, "The State Duma will discuss in its upcoming meeting," scheduled for Monday, "the issue of withdrawing the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty."
 

