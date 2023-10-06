Bomb threat prompts security alerts at 42 airports in the Philippines

Security patrols and trained dogs were deployed at dozens of Filipino airports on Friday after the Civil Aviation Authority received a bomb threat targeting commercial aircraft.



The Filipino Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the threat it received in an email on Wednesday, warning that planes at Manila Airport and four other airports would "explode."



The regulatory body stated in a Wednesday statement that 42 commercial airports have been placed on "extreme alert," and "enhanced security measures are being immediately implemented at all airports."



The spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority, Eric Apolonio, told AFP, "No bombs were found," and the state of alert did not disrupt flights.



Manila Airport announced on Friday that "foot and mobile patrols are being conducted, with K-9 units (trained dogs) conducting rounds in airport buildings as an additional measure to the daily protocols applied primarily."



The measures at Manila Airport are being replicated at other airports, according to Apolonio.



He explained that this threat is the second at a Filipino airport since Monday when a flight bound for Manila from Bicol Airport was canceled after the pilot found a piece of paper in the plane's restroom with "bomb" written on it.



The passengers, numbering 133, were disembarked for security inspections, while a returning flight to Manila was closed for landing. The runway at Bicol Airport was closed, and flight operations were suspended, according to Apolonio.



Authorities later announced that it was a "hoax," and the aircraft was allowed to take off after nearly four hours.



Apolonio did not comment on whether authorities suspect a connection between the incidents on Monday and Wednesday.



AFP