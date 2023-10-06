Bomb threat prompts security alerts at 42 airports in the Philippines

World News
2023-10-06 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bomb threat prompts security alerts at 42 airports in the Philippines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Bomb threat prompts security alerts at 42 airports in the Philippines

Security patrols and trained dogs were deployed at dozens of Filipino airports on Friday after the Civil Aviation Authority received a bomb threat targeting commercial aircraft. 

The Filipino Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the threat it received in an email on Wednesday, warning that planes at Manila Airport and four other airports would "explode." 

The regulatory body stated in a Wednesday statement that 42 commercial airports have been placed on "extreme alert," and "enhanced security measures are being immediately implemented at all airports." 

The spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority, Eric Apolonio, told AFP, "No bombs were found," and the state of alert did not disrupt flights. 

Manila Airport announced on Friday that "foot and mobile patrols are being conducted, with K-9 units (trained dogs) conducting rounds in airport buildings as an additional measure to the daily protocols applied primarily." 

The measures at Manila Airport are being replicated at other airports, according to Apolonio. 

He explained that this threat is the second at a Filipino airport since Monday when a flight bound for Manila from Bicol Airport was canceled after the pilot found a piece of paper in the plane's restroom with "bomb" written on it. 

The passengers, numbering 133, were disembarked for security inspections, while a returning flight to Manila was closed for landing. The runway at Bicol Airport was closed, and flight operations were suspended, according to Apolonio. 

Authorities later announced that it was a "hoax," and the aircraft was allowed to take off after nearly four hours. 

Apolonio did not comment on whether authorities suspect a connection between the incidents on Monday and Wednesday. 

AFP 
 

World News

Threat

Airports

Philippines

Security

Civil Aviation Authority

Bomb

Aircraft

LBCI Next
Biden resumes direct deportation of illegal immigrants to Venezuela
Washington to Resume Limited Food Aid in Ethiopia Only for Refugees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-24

Crisis of Air Traffic Controllers Threatens Beirut Airport's Operation and Security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-04

Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations

LBCI
World News
2023-10-03

Kremlin sees no alternative for Armenia but regional security alliance led by Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-02

Interior Minister discusses security and Syrian displacement with Berri in Ain el-Tineh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:05

EU foreign policy chief Borrell will visit China next week

LBCI
World News
11:58

Macron says he wants to 'move much faster' in EU expansion

LBCI
World News
08:23

Russia signals it will withdraw from nuclear test ban treaty

LBCI
World News
07:24

China's extended climate change monitoring on Himalayan peak

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11

Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More