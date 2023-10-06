News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bomb threat prompts security alerts at 42 airports in the Philippines
World News
2023-10-06 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bomb threat prompts security alerts at 42 airports in the Philippines
Security patrols and trained dogs were deployed at dozens of Filipino airports on Friday after the Civil Aviation Authority received a bomb threat targeting commercial aircraft.
The Filipino Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the threat it received in an email on Wednesday, warning that planes at Manila Airport and four other airports would "explode."
The regulatory body stated in a Wednesday statement that 42 commercial airports have been placed on "extreme alert," and "enhanced security measures are being immediately implemented at all airports."
The spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority, Eric Apolonio, told AFP, "No bombs were found," and the state of alert did not disrupt flights.
Manila Airport announced on Friday that "foot and mobile patrols are being conducted, with K-9 units (trained dogs) conducting rounds in airport buildings as an additional measure to the daily protocols applied primarily."
The measures at Manila Airport are being replicated at other airports, according to Apolonio.
He explained that this threat is the second at a Filipino airport since Monday when a flight bound for Manila from Bicol Airport was canceled after the pilot found a piece of paper in the plane's restroom with "bomb" written on it.
The passengers, numbering 133, were disembarked for security inspections, while a returning flight to Manila was closed for landing. The runway at Bicol Airport was closed, and flight operations were suspended, according to Apolonio.
Authorities later announced that it was a "hoax," and the aircraft was allowed to take off after nearly four hours.
Apolonio did not comment on whether authorities suspect a connection between the incidents on Monday and Wednesday.
AFP
World News
Threat
Airports
Philippines
Security
Civil Aviation Authority
Bomb
Aircraft
Next
Biden resumes direct deportation of illegal immigrants to Venezuela
Washington to Resume Limited Food Aid in Ethiopia Only for Refugees
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Crisis of Air Traffic Controllers Threatens Beirut Airport's Operation and Security
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Crisis of Air Traffic Controllers Threatens Beirut Airport's Operation and Security
0
Middle East News
2023-10-04
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations
Middle East News
2023-10-04
Turkey Threatens Intensified Airstrikes Against Kurdish Targets Amid Allegations
0
World News
2023-10-03
Kremlin sees no alternative for Armenia but regional security alliance led by Russia
World News
2023-10-03
Kremlin sees no alternative for Armenia but regional security alliance led by Russia
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Interior Minister discusses security and Syrian displacement with Berri in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Interior Minister discusses security and Syrian displacement with Berri in Ain el-Tineh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:05
EU foreign policy chief Borrell will visit China next week
World News
12:05
EU foreign policy chief Borrell will visit China next week
0
World News
11:58
Macron says he wants to 'move much faster' in EU expansion
World News
11:58
Macron says he wants to 'move much faster' in EU expansion
0
World News
08:23
Russia signals it will withdraw from nuclear test ban treaty
World News
08:23
Russia signals it will withdraw from nuclear test ban treaty
0
World News
07:24
China's extended climate change monitoring on Himalayan peak
World News
07:24
China's extended climate change monitoring on Himalayan peak
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11
Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11
Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
2
Lebanon News
16:24
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
Lebanon News
16:24
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
3
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
4
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
6
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
7
Lebanon News
09:43
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
Lebanon News
09:43
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More