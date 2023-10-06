EU foreign policy chief Borrell will visit China next week

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, will visit Beijing next week after his visit to China was postponed twice, according to a European official in Brussels.



The first visit, which was originally scheduled for mid-April, was postponed due to his COVID-19 infection.



As for the second visit, which was planned for July, Beijing canceled it at the last minute.



This time, Borrell will travel to China from October 12th to October 14th.