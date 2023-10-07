Violence Erupts in Ecuadorian Prison, Leaving Six Inmates Dead

Six inmates were killed on Friday during "disturbances" in a prison in Guayaquil, the major city in southwest Ecuador, where ongoing violence among prisoners has resulted in over 430 deaths since 2021.



The National Prison Administration stated in a release that an "incident occurred" in one of the wards of Guayas 1 prison, leading to the death of six individuals.

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecutor's Office mentioned that "security protocols are being implemented... in the face of the disturbances that occurred on Friday afternoon."

AFP