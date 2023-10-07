News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tit-for-Tat Diplomatic Expulsions: US Responds to Moscow's Actions with the Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
World News
2023-10-07 | 02:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tit-for-Tat Diplomatic Expulsions: US Responds to Moscow's Actions with the Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
The United States announced on Friday that it has decided to expel two Russian diplomats in response to Moscow's expulsion of US diplomats last month.
Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, stated, "In response to Russia's unwarranted expulsion, on spurious grounds, of two US Embassy officials in Moscow, the Department of State has declared two officials from the Russian Embassy in the United States persona non grata."
Russia had announced on September 14 that it expelled two US diplomats for their contact with Russian citizen Robert Shchonov, who previously worked at the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok.
Shchonov was detained earlier this year on suspicion of transferring sensitive information about the conflict in Ukraine to the United States.
AFP
World News
Russia
US
Ukraine
Next
Arrival of a US Senate Delegation to China
Violence Erupts in Ecuadorian Prison, Leaving Six Inmates Dead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-28
Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack
World News
2023-09-28
Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack
0
World News
2023-09-26
Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack
World News
2023-09-26
Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack
0
World News
2023-09-25
Russia launches new attack on Odessa, Ukraine
World News
2023-09-25
Russia launches new attack on Odessa, Ukraine
0
World News
2023-09-22
Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea
World News
2023-09-22
Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:14
Macron "strongly condemns the terrorist attacks" on Israel
World News
06:14
Macron "strongly condemns the terrorist attacks" on Israel
0
World News
05:51
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
World News
05:51
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
0
World News
05:45
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico
World News
05:45
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico
0
World News
05:20
India's flood death toll rises to 56 and army warns of washed-up ammunitions
World News
05:20
India's flood death toll rises to 56 and army warns of washed-up ammunitions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
0
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-06
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
Press Highlights
2023-10-06
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
2
Lebanon News
09:43
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
Lebanon News
09:43
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
5
Press Highlights
01:02
Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession
Press Highlights
01:02
Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession
6
Lebanon News
04:59
Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
Lebanon News
04:59
Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
8
Middle East News
02:08
Sudden Rocket Barrage: Escalation of Tensions as Gaza Launches Dozens of Rockets Towards Israel
Middle East News
02:08
Sudden Rocket Barrage: Escalation of Tensions as Gaza Launches Dozens of Rockets Towards Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More