Borrell: European Union Strongly Condemns Hamas Attacks from Gaza

Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, announced on Saturday that the Union "unequivocally condemns" Hamas attacks and expresses "solidarity with Israel." In a statement.

"We are closely following the news coming from Israel with concern. We unequivocally condemn Hamas attacks. This horrifying violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing," he added,

"The European Union expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult times," Borrell said.

AFP