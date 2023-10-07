Ukraine expressed its support for Israel "in the defense of itself and its people" on Saturday, following a wide-ranging operation by Hamas in the Gaza Strip involving rocket attacks, infiltration, and ground combat.



The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its strong condemnation of the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including the launching of rockets at the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, through its social media channels.



It stated, "Ukraine firmly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks on Israel, including the rocket attacks on the cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," and added, "We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people."





AFP