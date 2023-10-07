India's flood death toll rises to 56 and army warns of washed-up ammunitions

World News
2023-10-07 | 05:20
High views
India's flood death toll rises to 56 and army warns of washed-up ammunitions

The death toll in the floods that struck northeastern India has risen to at least 56 people, while the army has warned that the ammunition swept away by the floodwaters poses a danger to public safety.

Violent floods hit the state of Sikkim on Wednesday after a sudden glacier lake flood.

Climate scientists have warned that the risk of similar disasters threatens the entire Himalayan region due to global warming and glacial melt.

The relief commissioner in the state, Anilraj Rai, told AFP by phone, "So far, 26 bodies have been found in Sikkim."

Meanwhile, the superintendent of police in the Jalpaiguri district, K. Umesh Jhanjati, told AFP that search and rescue teams have recovered 30 more bodies from the Teesta River basin in the neighboring West Bengal state.

He added, "The river is 86 kilometers long," indicating that "the search operation is ongoing."

Among the victims are six soldiers from the Indian army stationed in Sikkim near the remote borders of India with Nepal and China, where there is a heavy military presence.

Sixteen soldiers remain among more than 100 people missing.

The Indian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the floods swept away "firearms and explosives" from army camps.

Media reports on Friday said that two people were killed and four others were injured by a mortar shell that exploded while it was being carried away by the floodwaters in West Bengal state.

Roads and bridges were destroyed, and phone lines were cut in most parts of the state, complicating evacuation efforts and communication with the thousands cut off from the rest of the country.

More than 1,200 homes have been damaged by the floods, according to the latest statement from the Sikkim government.

The statement noted that more than 2,400 people have been rescued, while around 7,000 others have taken refuge in temporary relief camps set up in schools, government offices, and guesthouses.


AFP
 

World News

India

Flood

Death

Army

Warn

Ammunitions

