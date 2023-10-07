An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, resulting in at least 14 fatalities and 78 injuries, according to an official.



It is anticipated that the casualty count may rise as reports indicate individuals trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.



Mohammad Talib Shahid, the Director of Public Health in Herat province, informed France-Presse, "These are the numbers that have reached the central hospital so far, but they are not final," adding, "We have information indicating the presence of people under the debris."



AFP