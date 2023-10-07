News
White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack
World News
2023-10-07 | 08:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack
The United States issued an unequivocal condemnation on Saturday of the large-scale operation conducted by the Hamas movement against Israel.
This operation includes rocket launches, infiltrations, and ground battles, as stated in a White House press release.
The statement explicitly read, "The United States unequivocally condemns the unjustified terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians."
It further emphasized, "We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and offer our condolences to the Israelis who lost their lives in these attacks."
AFP
World News
White House
Washington
Stand
Firm
Israel
Confronting
Hamas
Attack
