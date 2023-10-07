White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack

2023-10-07 | 08:55
White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack
0min
White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack

The United States issued an unequivocal condemnation on Saturday of the large-scale operation conducted by the Hamas movement against Israel. 

This operation includes rocket launches, infiltrations, and ground battles, as stated in a White House press release.

The statement explicitly read, "The United States unequivocally condemns the unjustified terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians." 

It further emphasized, "We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and offer our condolences to the Israelis who lost their lives in these attacks."


AFP
 

