Putin grants the green light for Uzbekistan to deliver Russian gas through Kazakhstan

2023-10-07 | 10:28
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the green light for the delivery of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan, despite Russia's gas sector facing Western sanctions related to its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

During an official ceremony held near Moscow to mark the commencement of gas delivery via a closed video circuit, President Putin made the announcement alongside his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakhstan's Qasym-Jomart Toqayev. The ceremony coincided with Putin's 71st birthday.

Putin emphasized that this is the largest trilateral energy project between Russia and the two former Soviet republics in Central Asia. He added that the project would provide energy-rich Uzbekistan with an "additional energy source" while allowing Kazakhstan to address gas supply challenges in its northern and eastern regions.

He stated, "Russia will once again be able to reaffirm its status as a reliable natural gas supplier."

Putin also noted, "We are open to further cooperation," indicating that there are significant opportunities for collaboration beyond gas delivery, with various projects and possibilities under discussion among the three leaders.

The Russian gas sector has been severely impacted by European and American sanctions imposed in response to Russia's military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022. Gas exports declined by 25.1% in 2022, according to official figures, as the European Union, the largest consumer of Russian gas, significantly reduced its imports over the past year.

This move signifies a strategic energy partnership between Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, offering mutual benefits and strengthening ties in the face of Western sanctions.

Putin's decision to proceed with the gas project underscores Russia's determination to maintain its energy foothold in global markets despite the economic challenges posed by international sanctions.


AFP
 

