Statement from President Joe Biden: Condemning terrorist attacks in Israel
World News
2023-10-07 | 11:39
Statement from President Joe Biden: Condemning terrorist attacks in Israel
On Saturday, US President Joe Biden issued a statement, saying, "I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel."
"Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage. My Administration's support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering," he noted.
Biden concluded, "My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu."
