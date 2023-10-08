Second phone call between Netanyahu and Biden in the past 24 hours

2023-10-08 | 12:02
Second phone call between Netanyahu and Biden in the past 24 hours
Second phone call between Netanyahu and Biden in the past 24 hours

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden for the second time within 24 hours, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority.

Netanyahu's office stated that Biden expressed his support for Israel during the call with the Israeli Prime Minister.
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel

US

Biden

Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake has risen to ‘more than a thousand’
Statement from President Joe Biden: Condemning terrorist attacks in Israel
