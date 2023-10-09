News
Xi Jinping says Beijing-Washington relations are crucial ‘for future of humanity’
World News
2023-10-09 | 04:52
Xi Jinping says Beijing-Washington relations are crucial ‘for future of humanity’
President Xi Jinping of China said on Monday that Chinese-American relations will be decisive "for the future of humanity." He made this statement during a meeting with a delegation of members of the US Senate in Beijing.
He emphasized, "The relationship between China and the United States is the most important in the world. The way in which China and the United States will cooperate in facing a turbulent world will determine the future and destiny of humanity."
AFP
World News
Xi Jinping
China
US
Senate
Beijing
Washington
World News
2023-10-07
World News
2023-10-07
0
World News
2023-08-29
World News
2023-08-29
0
World News
2023-08-22
World News
2023-08-22
0
World News
2023-08-10
World News
2023-08-10
World News
09:32
World News
09:32
0
World News
08:56
World News
08:56
0
World News
08:13
World News
08:13
0
World News
06:45
World News
06:45
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon News
09:42
0
Middle East News
04:28
Middle East News
04:28
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
1
Lebanon News
09:02
Lebanon News
09:02
2
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon News
09:42
3
Press Highlights
01:10
Press Highlights
01:10
4
Lebanon News
10:12
Lebanon News
10:12
5
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon News
06:24
6
Press Highlights
02:13
Press Highlights
02:13
7
Lebanon News
08:54
Lebanon News
08:54
8
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon News
08:38
