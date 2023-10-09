Borrell: Emergency meeting on Tuesday for EU foreign ministers regarding Israel and Gaza

2023-10-09 | 06:45
Borrell: Emergency meeting on Tuesday for EU foreign ministers regarding Israel and Gaza
Borrell: Emergency meeting on Tuesday for EU foreign ministers regarding Israel and Gaza

The European Union's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack, according to the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Borrell announced in a social media post on Monday, "Tomorrow, I will convene an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to address the situation in Israel and the region."


