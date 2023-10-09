Navigation at Hamburg Airport suspended following threat to Iranian plane

Navigation at Hamburg Airport was suspended on Monday following threats to an incoming plane from Iran, according to a source in the German police, just hours before a meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.



A police spokesperson told Agence France-Presse, "Federal police received a threat via email this morning about an attack on an Iranian plane." The plane, arriving from Tehran with 198 passengers and a crew of 16, landed at Hamburg around noon and is undergoing inspection while air traffic has been halted.



AFP