Navigation at Hamburg Airport suspended following threat to Iranian plane

World News
2023-10-09 | 08:13
High views
Navigation at Hamburg Airport suspended following threat to Iranian plane
Navigation at Hamburg Airport suspended following threat to Iranian plane

Navigation at Hamburg Airport was suspended on Monday following threats to an incoming plane from Iran, according to a source in the German police, just hours before a meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. 

A police spokesperson told Agence France-Presse, "Federal police received a threat via email this morning about an attack on an Iranian plane." The plane, arriving from Tehran with 198 passengers and a crew of 16, landed at Hamburg around noon and is undergoing inspection while air traffic has been halted. 

AFP   
 

