White House: At least nine Americans killed as a result of Hamas' attack on Israel

2023-10-09
White House: At least nine Americans killed as a result of Hamas' attack on Israel

The United States confirmed on Monday that nine Americans were killed in the attack launched by Hamas on Israel, according to a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Department of State, Matthew Miller, stated, "At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine American citizens," adding that the United States has not yet received information regarding the whereabouts of some of its citizens in Israel and is "working with Israeli authorities to determine their location."


AFP
 

