White House: At least nine Americans killed as a result of Hamas' attack on Israel
World News
2023-10-09 | 08:56
White House: At least nine Americans killed as a result of Hamas' attack on Israel
The United States confirmed on Monday that nine Americans were killed in the attack launched by Hamas on Israel, according to a spokesperson for the National Security Council.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Department of State, Matthew Miller, stated, "At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine American citizens," adding that the United States has not yet received information regarding the whereabouts of some of its citizens in Israel and is "working with Israeli authorities to determine their location."
World News
White House
Americans
US
Killed
Result
Hamas
Attack
Israel
0
World News
2023-10-07
White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack
World News
2023-10-07
White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack
0
Middle East News
04:30
At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas
Middle East News
04:30
At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas
0
Middle East News
01:36
Several US citizens killed in Hamas Movement attack
Middle East News
01:36
Several US citizens killed in Hamas Movement attack
0
Middle East News
2023-10-07
Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack
Middle East News
2023-10-07
Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack
0
World News
11:37
Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
World News
11:37
Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
0
World News
10:25
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
World News
10:25
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
0
World News
10:24
Swiss Jewish Organizations and Political Parties Urge Classification of Hamas as a Terrorist Organization
World News
10:24
Swiss Jewish Organizations and Political Parties Urge Classification of Hamas as a Terrorist Organization
0
World News
09:32
Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution
World News
09:32
Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution
0
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-07
NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment
Lebanon News
2023-10-07
NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment
0
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon
0
World News
08:13
Navigation at Hamburg Airport suspended following threat to Iranian plane
World News
08:13
Navigation at Hamburg Airport suspended following threat to Iranian plane
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
3
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
5
Lebanon News
11:05
Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine
Lebanon News
11:05
Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine
6
Lebanon News
12:34
Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions
Lebanon News
12:34
Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions
7
Press Highlights
01:10
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Press Highlights
01:10
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
8
Lebanon News
06:24
Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements
Lebanon News
06:24
Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements
