Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution

Moscow considered on Monday that the establishment of a Palestinian state as the "most reliable" solution to the conflict with Israel.

Russia warned on Monday of a "high" danger of other parties getting involved in the ongoing escalation with Hamas after the militant group launched a kidnapping operation against the Israeli state from the Gaza Strip.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed on Monday during a press conference on the occasion of the visit of Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to Moscow that Russia and the League will work to "stop the bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza in cooperation with countries that seek "lasting peace in the Middle East."



"We do not agree with those who say that security can only be achieved through fighting terrorism,” he noted.

AFP