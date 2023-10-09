Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia

World News
2023-10-09 | 10:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tragic tales of Karabakh&#39;s exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia

On the window of the house she sought refuge in Goris, Armenia; Evelina gazes every day with sadness behind these mountains.

Her house in Karabakh is no longer possible for her to live in. The town of Goris was the only mandatory stop for Karabakh refugees heading into Armenian territory.

It is not the first time the streets and squares of the town have known migration and refuge from Karabakh. 

Evelina, along with her family, left Karabakh and has no home in Armenia. So, she decided to seek refuge in a house that had sheltered her in a previous war.

On the first floor of the building, another family has yet to overcome the shock. Ira did not want to leave Karabakh. She held on for months, but the shells and shelling were stronger than her will.

Her mother's story encapsulates the suffering of Karabakh over the decades. She migrated from Hadrut to Stepanakert within the region, fled the region during wars, and returned. Today, she has been uprooted from her land and her home.

It is the "curse" of mass migration on people who have preserved a history cursed by extermination and displacement. This time, migration leaves in their hearts a feeling that they will not see their land and homes again.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Karabakh

Exodus

Goris

Armenia

Refugees

Migration

LBCI Next
Xi Jinping says Beijing-Washington relations are crucial ‘for future of humanity’
Israel has right to defend itself: Germany’s Scholz
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

Armenia announces the arrival of more than 28 thousand refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

Hundreds of Cars Head from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia: AFP

LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:37

Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
World News
10:24

Swiss Jewish Organizations and Political Parties Urge Classification of Hamas as a Terrorist Organization

LBCI
World News
09:32

Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution

LBCI
World News
08:56

White House: At least nine Americans killed as a result of Hamas' attack on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-07

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
08:13

Navigation at Hamburg Airport suspended following threat to Iranian plane

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More