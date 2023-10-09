On the window of the house she sought refuge in Goris, Armenia; Evelina gazes every day with sadness behind these mountains.



Her house in Karabakh is no longer possible for her to live in. The town of Goris was the only mandatory stop for Karabakh refugees heading into Armenian territory.



It is not the first time the streets and squares of the town have known migration and refuge from Karabakh.



Evelina, along with her family, left Karabakh and has no home in Armenia. So, she decided to seek refuge in a house that had sheltered her in a previous war.



On the first floor of the building, another family has yet to overcome the shock. Ira did not want to leave Karabakh. She held on for months, but the shells and shelling were stronger than her will.



Her mother's story encapsulates the suffering of Karabakh over the decades. She migrated from Hadrut to Stepanakert within the region, fled the region during wars, and returned. Today, she has been uprooted from her land and her home.



It is the "curse" of mass migration on people who have preserved a history cursed by extermination and displacement. This time, migration leaves in their hearts a feeling that they will not see their land and homes again.