Hundreds of citizens gathered in the South African capital, Cape Town, to express their solidarity and support for the Palestinian people following the Palestinian resistance operation known as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel.



Abdul Khaliq Ibrahim Ali, the President of the United Ulama Council in South Africa, stated, "We have seen how the Zionists act against Christians, so this is not just an Islamic issue; it is a matter of human rights being violated, and it restricts living freely."