Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

World News
2023-10-09 | 11:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine&#39;s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Hundreds of citizens gathered in the South African capital, Cape Town, to express their solidarity and support for the Palestinian people following the Palestinian resistance operation known as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel.

Abdul Khaliq Ibrahim Ali, the President of the United Ulama Council in South Africa, stated, "We have seen how the Zionists act against Christians, so this is not just an Islamic issue; it is a matter of human rights being violated, and it restricts living freely."

World News

Cape Town

South Africa

Capita

Solidarity

Palestine

Operation

Al-Aqsa

Flood

LBCI Next
Xi Jinping says Beijing-Washington relations are crucial ‘for future of humanity’
Israel has right to defend itself: Germany’s Scholz
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:29

Hamas reiterates justification for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in defense of Palestinian rights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:19

Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-08

Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Second day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

1973 vs. 2023: Comparing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to the 1973 Yom Kippur War

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:45

Spain opposes Brussels' decision to halt aid to Palestinians

LBCI
World News
10:25

Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia

LBCI
World News
10:24

Swiss Jewish Organizations and Political Parties Urge Classification of Hamas as a Terrorist Organization

LBCI
World News
09:32

Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
02:21

Battle with Hamas is longer than we expected: Israeli Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More