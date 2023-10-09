News
Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
World News
2023-10-09 | 11:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Hundreds of citizens gathered in the South African capital, Cape Town, to express their solidarity and support for the Palestinian people following the Palestinian resistance operation known as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel.
Abdul Khaliq Ibrahim Ali, the President of the United Ulama Council in South Africa, stated, "We have seen how the Zionists act against Christians, so this is not just an Islamic issue; it is a matter of human rights being violated, and it restricts living freely."
World News
Cape Town
South Africa
Capita
Solidarity
Palestine
Operation
Al-Aqsa
Flood
