Spain opposes Brussels' decision to halt aid to Palestinians

The Spanish left-wing government has expressed its "discomfort" and opposition to the decision announced by the European Commission to suspend aid to Palestinians following the Hamas attack, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, had a telephone conversation with European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to convey his disagreement with this decision.



The Foreign Minister also noted that the suspension of European assistance "has caused discontent within the Spanish government."



Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that Albares had requested that the issue of aid suspension be included on the agenda of the meeting of European foreign ministers scheduled for Tuesday, with Joseph Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.



Earlier on Monday, Oliver Varhelyi had announced the European Union's decision to suspend all of its development aid to Palestinians and to reassess all ongoing programs in light of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.





AFP