Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel
World News
2023-10-10 | 01:43
2
min
Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel
In the heart of Manhattan, hundreds of protesters gathered on Monday, chanting slogans like "Israel to hell" and "New York stands with Gaza" to express their solidarity with the Palestinian territory.
The demonstration also served as a rejection of the support pledged by the United States to Israel in the wake of the surprise attack launched by Hamas.
For the second consecutive day since Hamas initiated its unprecedented attack on Israel last Saturday, New York City, home to nearly two million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Muslims, witnessed a demonstration. Participants included Americans and residents who voiced their support for Palestinians, while others expressed solidarity with Israel.
In front of the Israeli Consulate General in Manhattan, demonstrators of all ages waved Palestinian flags and held banners bearing anti-Israel slogans. Meanwhile, a group supporting Israel stood on the opposite side of the street.
Metal barriers and a police presence separated the protesters from the consulate building.
Through loudspeakers, the protesters called for "the liberation of Palestine" and "an end to the colonization and occupation of Arab lands" by the "racist Zionist regime."
The United States deployed its largest aircraft carrier, accompanied by five warships, near Israel in support of the Israeli state and bolstered its fighter jet presence in the region.
On Monday, the United States, along with Britain, Germany, France, and Italy, issued a joint statement following rare talks among the five nations' leaders. They stated that they would "support Israel's efforts to defend itself" while unequivocally condemning the attack launched by Hamas on the Israeli state.
AFP
World News
Hundreds Protest
New York
Solidarity
Gaza
Rejection
US
Support
Israel
Venezuela's Maduro accuses Israel of "genocide" against the Palestinians
Previous
0
Middle East News
06:00
Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza
Middle East News
06:00
Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
PM Mikati meets US official in New York: Washington supports any Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
PM Mikati meets US official in New York: Washington supports any Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue
0
World News
01:28
Venezuela's Maduro accuses Israel of "genocide" against the Palestinians
World News
01:28
Venezuela's Maduro accuses Israel of "genocide" against the Palestinians
0
Middle East News
01:00
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
Middle East News
01:00
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
0
World News
01:28
Venezuela's Maduro accuses Israel of "genocide" against the Palestinians
World News
01:28
Venezuela's Maduro accuses Israel of "genocide" against the Palestinians
0
World News
13:45
Spain opposes Brussels' decision to halt aid to Palestinians
World News
13:45
Spain opposes Brussels' decision to halt aid to Palestinians
0
World News
11:37
Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
World News
11:37
Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
0
World News
10:25
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
World News
10:25
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
0
Middle East News
09:27
Bahrain joins UAE in condemning hostage-taking operation by Hamas
Middle East News
09:27
Bahrain joins UAE in condemning hostage-taking operation by Hamas
0
Middle East News
11:13
Palestinian Red Crescent to Al Arabiya: The Gaza Strip is under bombardment from north to south
Middle East News
11:13
Palestinian Red Crescent to Al Arabiya: The Gaza Strip is under bombardment from north to south
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:09
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
14:09
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
2
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
14:00
Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
14:00
Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression
4
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression
5
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
8
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
