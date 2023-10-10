Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel

2023-10-10 | 01:43
In the heart of Manhattan, hundreds of protesters gathered on Monday, chanting slogans like "Israel to hell" and "New York stands with Gaza" to express their solidarity with the Palestinian territory. 

The demonstration also served as a rejection of the support pledged by the United States to Israel in the wake of the surprise attack launched by Hamas.

For the second consecutive day since Hamas initiated its unprecedented attack on Israel last Saturday, New York City, home to nearly two million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Muslims, witnessed a demonstration. Participants included Americans and residents who voiced their support for Palestinians, while others expressed solidarity with Israel.

In front of the Israeli Consulate General in Manhattan, demonstrators of all ages waved Palestinian flags and held banners bearing anti-Israel slogans. Meanwhile, a group supporting Israel stood on the opposite side of the street.

Metal barriers and a police presence separated the protesters from the consulate building.

Through loudspeakers, the protesters called for "the liberation of Palestine" and "an end to the colonization and occupation of Arab lands" by the "racist Zionist regime."

The United States deployed its largest aircraft carrier, accompanied by five warships, near Israel in support of the Israeli state and bolstered its fighter jet presence in the region.

On Monday, the United States, along with Britain, Germany, France, and Italy, issued a joint statement following rare talks among the five nations' leaders. They stated that they would "support Israel's efforts to defend itself" while unequivocally condemning the attack launched by Hamas on the Israeli state.


AFP
 

