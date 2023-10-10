France Opposes Suspension of European Aid to Palestinians: Foreign Ministry

France announced on Tuesday that it "does not support the suspension of aid directly benefiting Palestinian residents," stating that it has informed the European Commission of its stance.

This comes after the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, announced on Monday the suspension of all payments within the framework of development aid.

The Commission later stated that it would conduct an "urgent review" of the aid provided by the European Union to Palestine.

The French Foreign Ministry noted that Paris contributed 95 million euros last year to assist the Palestinians.

AFP