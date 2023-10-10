News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France Opposes Suspension of European Aid to Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
World News
2023-10-10 | 07:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France Opposes Suspension of European Aid to Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
France announced on Tuesday that it "does not support the suspension of aid directly benefiting Palestinian residents," stating that it has informed the European Commission of its stance.
This comes after the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, announced on Monday the suspension of all payments within the framework of development aid.
The Commission later stated that it would conduct an "urgent review" of the aid provided by the European Union to Palestine.
The French Foreign Ministry noted that Paris contributed 95 million euros last year to assist the Palestinians.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
France
Palestine
Europe
Next
Aircraft carrier Ford to arrive in operational area near Israel later Tuesday: US military official to Al Jazeera
Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-01
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
World News
2023-08-01
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
0
Middle East News
03:05
Israeli Channel 12: Air Force transported hundreds of regular and reserve soldiers from all over Europe to Israel
Middle East News
03:05
Israeli Channel 12: Air Force transported hundreds of regular and reserve soldiers from all over Europe to Israel
0
Middle East News
02:42
Hamas calls for general mobilization in Arab and Islamic world in solidarity with Palestine
Middle East News
02:42
Hamas calls for general mobilization in Arab and Islamic world in solidarity with Palestine
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:07
First batch of French soldiers leaves Niger
World News
11:07
First batch of French soldiers leaves Niger
0
World News
10:26
US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine
World News
10:26
US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine
0
World News
09:43
Aircraft carrier Ford to arrive in operational area near Israel later Tuesday: US military official to Al Jazeera
World News
09:43
Aircraft carrier Ford to arrive in operational area near Israel later Tuesday: US military official to Al Jazeera
0
World News
01:43
Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel
World News
01:43
Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Middle East leading the way: A look at tourism recovery in 2023
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Middle East leading the way: A look at tourism recovery in 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:09
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
14:09
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
2
Lebanon News
14:00
Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
14:00
Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression
3
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression
4
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:34
Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions
Lebanon News
12:34
Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions
7
Lebanon News
15:04
Hezbollah issues statement on retaliatory attack following martyrdom of members
Lebanon News
15:04
Hezbollah issues statement on retaliatory attack following martyrdom of members
8
Middle East News
16:25
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official
Middle East News
16:25
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More