Aircraft carrier Ford to arrive in operational area near Israel later Tuesday: US military official to Al Jazeera

2023-10-10 | 09:43
Aircraft carrier Ford to arrive in operational area near Israel later Tuesday: US military official to Al Jazeera

An American military official told Al Jazeera that the aircraft carrier Ford will arrive in its operational area near Israel later Tuesday.
 

