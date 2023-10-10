US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine

2023-10-10 | 10:26
US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington&#39;s support for Ukraine
US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine

The US Ambassador to NATO announced on Tuesday that the US decision to increase military support to Israel after the surprise attack by Hamas will not harm Washington's ability to continue arming Ukraine.

Ambassador Julianne Smith told reporters, "Regarding whether US support for Israel could come at the expense of US support for Ukraine, we do not anticipate any major dilemma in this regard."

She added, "I believe the United States will be able to focus on our partnership and commitment to ensuring Israel's security while fulfilling our obligations and our promise to continue supporting Ukraine."

President Joe Biden issued orders on Sunday for US ships and warplanes to move close to Israel to demonstrate support and sent new military assistance.
 

