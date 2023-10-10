News
Biden: We are ready to mobilize 'additional resources' to support Israel
World News
2023-10-10 | 15:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden: We are ready to mobilize 'additional resources' to support Israel
US President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that the attack launched by Hamas on Israel was "absolute evil."
He said, "There are moments in life, and I mean this literally when absolute evil is unleashed upon this world... This action is absolute evil."
Biden affirmed the United States' readiness to mobilize "additional resources" to support Israel, noting the presence of American hostages held by Hamas.
World News
US
Joe Biden
Attack
Hamas
Israel
Next
France Opposes Suspension of European Aid to Palestinians: Foreign Ministry
Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel
Previous
