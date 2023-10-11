News
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes western Afghanistan
2023-10-11 | 02:02
High views
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes western Afghanistan
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked western Afghanistan on Wednesday morning, where a similar earthquake of the same magnitude had claimed over 2,000 lives just last week, as reported by the US Geological Survey.
The United States Geological Survey revealed that the earthquake occurred at around 05:10 local time (00:40 GMT) at a shallow depth. The epicenter was approximately 29 kilometers north of the city of Herat.
At the time of reporting, there were no immediate reports of new casualties resulting from this earthquake, which struck near Herat, a city inhabited by over half a million people.
According to local media sources, many residents of Herat have been spending their nights outdoors in tents since the devastating earthquake last Saturday, which was followed by eight powerful aftershocks.
The death toll from the earthquake that occurred last Saturday remains conflicting, but the Ministry of Disasters confirmed the loss of 2,053 lives as a result of the disaster.
AFP
