US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit the Middle East, specifically Israel and Jordan, from October 11 to October 13, 2023, to meet with senior officials.



During the visit, the "Secretary will reiterate his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemn those attacks in the strongest terms," said a press statement.



He will also affirm the United States' solidarity with "the government and people of Israel," discuss efforts to support security, and emphasize the United States' persistent support of "Israel's right to defend itself."