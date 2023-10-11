Pope calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

2023-10-11 | 05:03
Pope calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

During his weekly audience in the Vatican, Pope Francis called for the immediate release of hostages abducted during the war between Israel and Hamas. The 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church expressed his concerns about the siege on Gaza.

He emphasized, "I call for the immediate release of the hostages. Those who are under attack have the right to defend themselves, but I am deeply concerned about the complete siege experienced by Palestinians in Gaza, where there are also many innocent victims."

Pope Francis stressed that "terrorism and extremism do not help in finding a solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. They only fuel hatred, violence, and revenge, causing pain to both sides."

He further underlined, "Peace is what the Middle East needs."


AFP
 

