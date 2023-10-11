France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution

On Wednesday, the French government called for de-escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, ongoing since Saturday. It emphasized its desire for a "political solution to the conflict" in pursuit of "lasting peace."



Government spokesperson Olivier Véran stated, "Every effort must be made to prevent escalation in the Middle East, protect civilians, and avoid worsening the situation." He also expressed support for Israel and urged against the conflict's repercussions reaching France, which is home to significant Jewish and Muslim communities.



AFP