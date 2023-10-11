News
Hezbollah's Missile Strikes Raise US Concerns over Northern Israel
World News
2023-10-11 | 14:54
Hezbollah's Missile Strikes Raise US Concerns over Northern Israel
The United States expressed its "clear concern" on Wednesday over the rocket attacks carried out by the Lebanese Hezbollah towards northern Israel since the outbreak of the conflict between the Hebrew state and Hamas over the weekend.
John Kirby, the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, stated that they are “closely monitoring some of the rocket attacks across the northern borders of Israel, originating naturally from Hezbollah."
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Missile
Israel
Hezbollah
