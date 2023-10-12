Brazil calls for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss war between Israel and Hamas

2023-10-12 | 01:21
Brazil calls for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss war between Israel and Hamas
Brazil calls for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss war between Israel and Hamas

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the country, which is presently in the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, has requested a new council meeting for this Friday to tackle the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.
In response to Brazil's invitation, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira canceled his tour of Asia and traveled to New York "to participate in a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, October 13, to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip," as stated in ministry press release.
Brazil had called for an emergency Security Council meeting on Sunday, the day after a surprise attack by Hamas against Israel.
 
 
AFP
 

