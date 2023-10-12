EU's Foreign Policy Chief Arrives in China for Strategic Dialogue Amidst Escalating Global Tensions

The EU's Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell, arrived in China on Thursday, as confirmed in a post on his account on the X platform.

Borrell stated, 'I have just arrived in China to participate in the chairing of the strategic dialogue between the European Union and China with my counterpart, Minister Wang.'

The visit comes days after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, prompting Borrell to convene an emergency meeting of European foreign ministers.

AFP