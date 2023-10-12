Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Discuss War Between Israel and Hamas in Phone Call

Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas during a phone call, according to the official Saudi media.

This marks the first contact between the two leaders since their unexpected rapprochement in March.

The Saudi official news agency, SPA, reported that the Crown Prince received a phone call from Raisi 'during which they discussed the current military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings.' SPA quoted Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirming to the Iranian President that 'the Kingdom is making possible efforts by communicating with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation.'"

AFP