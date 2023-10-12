News
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Discuss War Between Israel and Hamas in Phone Call
World News
2023-10-12 | 02:24
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Discuss War Between Israel and Hamas in Phone Call
Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas during a phone call, according to the official Saudi media.
This marks the first contact between the two leaders since their unexpected rapprochement in March.
The Saudi official news agency, SPA, reported that the Crown Prince received a phone call from Raisi 'during which they discussed the current military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings.' SPA quoted Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirming to the Iranian President that 'the Kingdom is making possible efforts by communicating with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation.'"
AFP
World News
Saudi Arabia
Iran
EU's Foreign Policy Chief Arrives in China for Strategic Dialogue Amidst Escalating Global Tensions
Previous
