UK boosts funding for Jewish community security in the country

2023-10-13 | 03:33
UK boosts funding for Jewish community security in the country
UK boosts funding for Jewish community security in the country

The British government announced that it will allocate additional funding of three million pounds to enhance the protection of the Jewish community from anti-Semitic attacks.

This decision comes after attacks against Jews in the United Kingdom increased by 400% following Hamas' deadly operation in Israel.

The government stated that the funds will go to the "Community Security Trust" (CST), which was established to protect British Jews from hate crimes and similar threats.
 

